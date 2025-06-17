Justin Bieber says he's "broken" in emotional post: "I tried to do the work"

By Steffi Feldman, Isabel Klemt

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber is once again attracting attention on social media with a series of troubling Instagram posts.

In an emotional Instagram post published on Monday, the 31-year-old Baby singer shared some candid thoughts with fans.

"People keep telling me to heal. Don't you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already?" he wrote.

"I know I'm broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them."

This comes on the heels of a nasty friend breakup the singer aired out on Instagram a day ago.

In a post showing private messages with the unnamed person, Justin can be seen writing, "I will never suppress my emotions for someone. Conflict is a part of relationship. If you don't like my anger then you don't like me."

He then admitted that his anger "is a response to pain I have been thru" and said that "asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply mean."

Later on in the messages, Justin announced that "this friendship is officially over" and called the other person a "p***y" before asking them to leave him alone.

