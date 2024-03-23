Cameron Diaz secretly becomes a mom again with Benji Madden: "He is awesome"

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden revealed they secretly became parents for the second time, welcoming their son Cardinal Madden.

By Emma Schwarze

Los Angeles, California - Twice is just as nice: Hollywood star Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden revealed they secretly became parents for the second time.

Cameron Diaz (r.) and Benji Madden announced the birth of their second child on Instagram on Friday.
Cameron Diaz (r.) and Benji Madden announced the birth of their second child on Instagram on Friday.  © Collage: Instagram/benjaminmadden

The couple surprised their fans with their baby news on Instagram on Friday evening.

"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden," their joint post began.

"He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!"

Cardinal joins the couple's daughter Raddix, age 4.

"For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute," the explained in the post.

It also featured a drawing with the words, "A little bird whispered to me," seemingly a nod to the newborn's name.

"We are feeling so blessed and grateful," they added. "Sending much love from our fam to yours."

The 51-year-old mom and the Good Charlotte rocker had not previously revealed that they were expecting. They were last seen together in January on the ski slopes in Aspen, Colorado.

Have Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden been planning for their second child?

After the birth of her first child, Cameron Diaz gushed in interviews: "My daughter is the best thing I've created in my life."
After the birth of her first child, Cameron Diaz gushed in interviews: "My daughter is the best thing I've created in my life."  © BEN STANSALL/AFP

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden were married in 2015 and surprised their fans with their first baby news five years later, when they announced that they had given birth to a baby girl named Raddix via surrogacy.

"We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," they wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "She immediately captured our hearts and completed our family."

An insider told Us Weekly in July 2022 that the two had been planning for baby number two for a long time,

"Cameron and Benji have discussed having another child and have even been looking into surrogate options for a while now," they said.

"They would love a boy, of course, but just want a healthy baby," the source added.

The path to having her own family was not easy for the actor. In an interview with Kelly Clarkson, Diaz said: "I had to fight hard to become a mother. I wasn't lucky enough for it to just happen."

Luck seems to have been on her side a second time.

Cover photo: Collage: Instagram/benjaminmadden

