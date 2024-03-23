Cameron Diaz secretly becomes a mom again with Benji Madden: "He is awesome"

Los Angeles, California - Twice is just as nice: Hollywood star Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden revealed they secretly became parents for the second time.

Cameron Diaz (r.) and Benji Madden announced the birth of their second child on Instagram on Friday. © Collage: Instagram/benjaminmadden

The couple surprised their fans with their baby news on Instagram on Friday evening.

"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden," their joint post began.

"He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!"

Cardinal joins the couple's daughter Raddix, age 4.

"For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute," the explained in the post.

It also featured a drawing with the words, "A little bird whispered to me," seemingly a nod to the newborn's name.

"We are feeling so blessed and grateful," they added. "Sending much love from our fam to yours."

The 51-year-old mom and the Good Charlotte rocker had not previously revealed that they were expecting. They were last seen together in January on the ski slopes in Aspen, Colorado.