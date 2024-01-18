Cardi B compared to Tupac as Katt Williams reveals exciting upcoming project!
San Diego, California - The founder of Death Row Records, Suge Knight, called Cardi B "the female version of Tupac" in a wide-ranging interview with comedian Katt Williams that also hinted at some exciting future projects for the star.
On Suge's podcast Collect Call, Williams revealed that he's working on a posthumous Tupac album.
"What you got going on with some of those unreleases with 'Pac, s**t, you got me excited," the music mogul, who's currently serving a 28-year sentence for manslaughter, said.
"The different people you said you're going to put on there. I don’t want to let the cat out the bag, but it's unbelievable!"
When asked if Cardi B – who Suge called the female version of Tupac" – is on the project, Williams said "Absolutely. Absolutely."
Katt Williams counts Cardi B as "the best of the best"
Williams agreed with Suge's assessment, adding: "She is going to mix with him [Tupac] nicely."
The album will have eight features, with "only the best of the best" included, but the comedian was otherwise tight-lipped about what's to come.
Since Tupac died in 1996, six posthumous records have been released.
As far as Suge is concerned, though, only one produced by Eminem can claim not to have been a flop.
That's some heavy pressure for Williams and Cardi to deal with!
Cover photo: Collage: Rebecca Sapp / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/ Cardi B