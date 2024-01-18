Cardi B compared to Tupac as Katt Williams reveals exciting upcoming project!

San Diego, California - The founder of Death Row Records, Suge Knight, called Cardi B "the female version of Tupac" in a wide-ranging interview with comedian Katt Williams that also hinted at some exciting future projects for the star.

Katt Williams says Cardi B is part of an upcoming posthumous Tupac project. © Collage: Rebecca Sapp / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/ Cardi B

On Suge's podcast Collect Call, Williams revealed that he's working on a posthumous Tupac album.

"What you got going on with some of those unreleases with 'Pac, s**t, you got me excited," the music mogul, who's currently serving a 28-year sentence for manslaughter, said.

"The different people you said you're going to put on there. I don’t want to let the cat out the bag, but it's unbelievable!"

When asked if Cardi B – who Suge called the female version of Tupac" – is on the project, Williams said "Absolutely. Absolutely."