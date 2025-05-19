Did Offset throw shade at Cardi B's parenting with his latest post?

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B 's fans slammed Offset after the rapper seemingly threw a dig at his estranged wife!

Offset (l.) was dragged by Cardi B's fans after he seemingly throw a dig at her on Instagram. © Collage: Frazer Harrison & ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Migos star stirred up some drama this weekend with his shady Instagram story.

The post featured an image of Offset wearing a D.A.R.E. shirt while smoking and captured the pic, "Spend time with your kids not just on the gram."

The Walk It Like I Talk It rapper's seemingly messy message was posted moments after his ex uploaded a sweet video of their two oldest children, Kulture and Wave.

Because of this, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker's fan base quickly began bashing Offset on X, with one user tweeting, "They calling Offset a bitter baby momma in the comment, AND IS."

The Bad and Boujee rapper could also be upset that Cardi B hard-launched her romance with Stefon Diggs last week at a New York Knicks game.