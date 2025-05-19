Did Offset throw shade at Cardi B's parenting with his latest post?

Prrrr! Cardi B's fanbase came to her defense after her ex, Offset, seemingly shaded her on Instagram following her public debut with Stefon Diggs.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B's fans slammed Offset after the rapper seemingly threw a dig at his estranged wife!

Offset (l.) was dragged by Cardi B's fans after he seemingly throw a dig at her on Instagram.
Offset (l.) was dragged by Cardi B's fans after he seemingly throw a dig at her on Instagram.  © Collage: Frazer Harrison & ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Migos star stirred up some drama this weekend with his shady Instagram story.

The post featured an image of Offset wearing a D.A.R.E. shirt while smoking and captured the pic, "Spend time with your kids not just on the gram."

The Walk It Like I Talk It rapper's seemingly messy message was posted moments after his ex uploaded a sweet video of their two oldest children, Kulture and Wave.

Because of this, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker's fan base quickly began bashing Offset on X, with one user tweeting, "They calling Offset a bitter baby momma in the comment, AND IS."

The Bad and Boujee rapper could also be upset that Cardi B hard-launched her romance with Stefon Diggs last week at a New York Knicks game.

The new couple were spotted displaying PDA during their courtside date night after first sparking romance in February. Despite Cardi's tumultuous divorce from Offset, the WAP rapper hardly seems fazed by her ex's messy attitude!

