Cardi B goes Instagram official with Stefon Diggs as Offset throws shade!

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has officially shown off her new man, Stefon Diggs, in a steamy Instagram snap!

Cardi B officially confirmed her romance with Stefon Diggs (r.) amid her intense divorce from Offset. © Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

Offset is definitely green with envy now that his estranged wife has confirmed her romance with the NFL star.

The Bongos rapper's latest IG dump highlighted the pair's wild Memorial Day getaway, where Cardi snuck in a loved-up snap of the duo on a white yacht.

The Please Me artist also added a steamy clip of herself sensually twerking on Stefon while the New England Patriots wide receiver was filmed smacking her bottom.

More images featured countless bouquets of red roses that were likely gifted to her by Stefon, plus a photo of the mom of three wrapped in the same fur her bae wore to this year's Met Gala.

Meanwhile, the Migos star seemingly shaded his soon-to-be ex-wife and Stefon with a cryptic tweet!