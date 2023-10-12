Cardi B gushes over amazing birthday gifts from hubby Offset

Cardi B took to Instagram to share how her thoughtful hubby Offset showered her with colorful gifts and a whole lot of love on her 31st birthday.

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B took to Instagram to share how her hubby Offset showered her with gifts on her birthday.

Offset went all out for the WAP rapper's 31st birthday.

On Instagram, the Bongos artist revealed how Offset turned their home pink with petals, flower arrangements, and balloons for her special day.

The cute video shows Cardi B walking downstairs covered with pink rose petals and white candles. She finds a whole room full of pink roses, with balloons spelling "Happy Birthday," and a huge heart-shaped arrangement that reads "Cardi B."

After seeing Offset's decoration efforts, Cardi B gushes, "Wow! Oh my God, this n****, I swear to God! Wow! I love you. Thank you."

Then WAP rapper becomes her silly snarky self and declares, "I'd bite b****s for this man."

Cardi B loves everything about her hubby

In the caption of Cardi B's now-viral post, the artist doesn't hold back.

"I love your skin,I love your face,I love your body , your ankles,I love your soul,I love your heart,I love your fart ,I love your faith,I love your talent," she wrote.

Offset also got a lot of love from fans commenting on the sweet post, with one user saying: "Offset doesn’t get enough credit on how much of a good husband he is to Cardi."

To top it all off, Cardi also got designer handbags from her beloved boo.

