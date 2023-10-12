Cardi B gushes over amazing birthday gifts from hubby Offset

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B took to Instagram to share how her hubby Offset showered her with gifts on her birthday.

Cardi B says hubby Offset went "beyond" to celebrate her special day. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagramstories/Offset & Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B

Offset went all out for the WAP rapper's 31st birthday.

On Instagram, the Bongos artist revealed how Offset turned their home pink with petals, flower arrangements, and balloons for her special day.

The cute video shows Cardi B walking downstairs covered with pink rose petals and white candles. She finds a whole room full of pink roses, with balloons spelling "Happy Birthday," and a huge heart-shaped arrangement that reads "Cardi B."

After seeing Offset's decoration efforts, Cardi B gushes, "Wow! Oh my God, this n****, I swear to God! Wow! I love you. Thank you."

Then WAP rapper becomes her silly snarky self and declares, "I'd bite b****s for this man."