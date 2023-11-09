Cardi B fangirls over Patti LaBelle holiday collab: "I'm super starstruck"

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Music icons Cardi B and Patti LaBelle have brought their brands Whipshots and Patti's Good Life pies together for the holiday season. The two had never officially met before, and Cardi B was starstruck!

Cardi B (r) and Patti LaBelle have brought their food brands together for the holiday season. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/whip_shots

Patti LaBelle (79) told PEOPLE she and Cardi B (31) were "supposed to be together" in an interview about joining forces through their food brands for the holidays.

Patti's food brand, Patti's Good Life, is famous for its pies, while the Bodak Yellow rapper's boasts whipped alcoholic cream "Whipshots."

Pie and cream are quite a pair, as are these two musicians!

Cardi and Patti launched their joint seasonal social media campaign with a teaser shared via Instagram Wednesday.

The cute video is like the start of a sitcom as the If You Only Knew singer welcomes Cardi in with a hug, and the two drink wine and eat together.