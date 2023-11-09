Cardi B fangirls over Patti LaBelle holiday collab: "I'm super starstruck"
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Music icons Cardi B and Patti LaBelle have brought their brands Whipshots and Patti's Good Life pies together for the holiday season. The two had never officially met before, and Cardi B was starstruck!
Patti LaBelle (79) told PEOPLE she and Cardi B (31) were "supposed to be together" in an interview about joining forces through their food brands for the holidays.
Patti's food brand, Patti's Good Life, is famous for its pies, while the Bodak Yellow rapper's boasts whipped alcoholic cream "Whipshots."
Pie and cream are quite a pair, as are these two musicians!
Cardi and Patti launched their joint seasonal social media campaign with a teaser shared via Instagram Wednesday.
The cute video is like the start of a sitcom as the If You Only Knew singer welcomes Cardi in with a hug, and the two drink wine and eat together.
Cardi admitted she was nervous about meeting the R&B icon, saying, "I feel like I'm not worthy, I just feel so shook! I'm super starstruck. I'm on my best behavior."
Patti dismissed Cardi B's nerves, gushing over the connection she's always felt to the I Like It artist.
"I've been her mother in my mind for a long time because she's just all that and a bag of chips. And I'm all that and a bag of chips," she said.
Cardi wasn't just nervous to meet Patti because of her awe-worthy musical career, as the Bronx native thinks Patti's food brand, which has reportedly grossed about $200 million, is inspiring.
Cardi launched her food brand Whipshots about two years ago and told Patti, "I got to take [inspiration] from you."
More footage of the two musician's pairing is set to come out this Thursday, and their products are now available for purchase.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/whip_shots