Cardi B says "iPads will be broken" ahead of parent-teacher conference: "I am that type of mom"

When it comes to her kids behaving, Cardi B likes it like that! The rapper shared how she'll punish her kids if their parent-teacher conferences go south.

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B doesn't play when it comes to her kids behaving well in school!

The Bodak rapper isn't afraid to give her kids tough love, which she got real about en route to a parent-teacher conference via her Instagram Story.

Cardi ranted about the list of punishments in store for her daughter Kulture and son Wave – who she shares with her estranged husband Offset – if the meetings went poorly.

"On my way to parent-teacher conferences. I better hear some good sh*t or else," the Bongos artist told followers.

She added that "iPads will be broken, phones will be thrown in the garbage, TVs will be disconnected, cables will be turned off. I am not playing. I am that type of mom."

The Grammy-winning hitmaker did backtrack somewhat, noting, "No, I'm kidding. I won't do all of that but I hope I hear some good sh*t. Going to parent-teacher conferences when I feel like a kid myself is funny to me."

Since Cardi hasn't given a bad update on the meetings, it may be safe to assume that no iPads were destroyed later that evening!

