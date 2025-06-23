Cardi B unveils new era with bombshell album announcement: "Am I the drama?"

Los Angeles, California - Seven years after she burst onto the scene with Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B has confirmed that her sophomore album is on its way!

Seven years after she burst onto the scene with Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B has confirmed that her sophomore album is on its way! © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 32-year-old rapper finally gave fans the announcement they'd been waiting for on Monday.

The new album will be called Am I the Drama? and is set to drop on September 19.

The cover features Cardi posing in a red bodysuit with a dramatic collar, along with matching red fishnets and heels, as she's surrounded by crows.

Am I the Drama?'s complete tracklist hasn't been revealed, but previous singles Outside, Up, and her 2020 duet with Megan Thee Stallion, WAP, will be included among the 23 songs.

The Grammy winner teased Monday's announcement with a cryptic clip that saw her pose with crows as she said in a voiceover, "Seven years I gave them grace, but now, I give them hell."

"I'm shedding feathers and no more tears," Cardi added. "I'm not back, I'm beyond. I'm not your villain, I'm your tyrant. The time is here. The time is now."