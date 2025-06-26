Offset shoots his shot with Sabrina Carpenter after Cardi B divorce
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Offset has his eye on an unexpected celebrity after his tumultuous split from Cardi B – the Espresso queen herself, Sabrina Carpenter!
In a recent video for Complex, Offset met with magician Anna DeGuzman, who attempted to guess the 33-year-old's celebrity crush.
Offset first teased that his crush was an "artist" who didn't know about his interest in her.
He was asked to name his favorite song by her, but Offset grew flustered and told Anna, "You're putting me on the spot!"
The Migos member added, "I feel like artistically, she's got it all together."
It was at that point that the magician handed Offset her guess on a piece of paper, correctly identifying Sabrina as the lucky lady!
"This is cap! No way. I ain't never said this before," the Stir Fry artist said, clearly shocked.
The confession comes amid Offset's dramatic divorce from Cardi, with whom he shares three kids.
Cardi B moves on from tumultuous Offset romance
The Bodak Yellow rapper filed for divorce from Offset last summer – shortly before she announced she was pregnant with their third baby together.
Though the two have traded some explosive allegations against one another in the time since, Cardi has happily moved on with NFL star Stefon Diggs and recently celebrated news of her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, set to debut in August.
As for Sabrina, the 26-year-old pop star is believed to be single following her split from actor Barry Keoghan last December.
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, IMAGO / FAMOUS