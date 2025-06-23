Cardi B goes all-out in fur cowboy 'fit for Beyoncé's star-studded concert

Paris, France - Cardi B shut down the streets of Paris in fur-and-fringe 'fit to attend Beyoncé 's star-studded Cowboy Carter show!

Cardi B shut down the streets of Paris in fur-and-fringe 'fit to attend Beyoncé's star-studded Cowboy Carter show! © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage

The 32-year-old rapper was photographed on Sunday rocking a fur corset adorned with a light-brown belt and matching fringe, and she took the look to the next level with a matching fur trench coat, cowboy hat, and sky-high heels.

Cardi also added a pop of color with a teal layered necklace, which brought out the similar blue hue of her long hair.

The Bodak Yellow artist gave fans a peek at her POV of Beyoncé's epic performance in Paris, sharing a clip of herself singing along to 16 Carriages and telling fans that the stadium was "packed to the brim... a fart can't even fit in here!"

Cardi also caught a clip of Jay-Z's surprise appearance on stage, marking his first live performance alongside his wife in more than six years.

The two sang their 2003 hit Crazy in Love, which Cardi shared some footage of, as well as Drunk in Love, Partition, and N***as in Paris.

While the I Like It rapper may not have joined Bey on stage, she still got fans buzzing on Sunday night with a cryptic post about a big announcement coming on Monday.