Cardi B shares her side of "verbal fight" with security guard as she testifies in assault trial

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B was hit with shocking allegations as her assault trial for the alleged brawl outside of her OBGYN's office begins!

Cardi B has testified the she didn't touch security guard Emani Ellis during their 2018 altercation. © IMAGO / Bestimage

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old rapper took the stand on the second day of the civil trial for the 2018 incident, where Cardi allegedly attacked security guard Emani Ellis.

Per The Los Angeles Times, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker testified that she never "touched, scratched, or spat at" Ellis after the guard's accusations during Monday's court session.

"It was a verbal incident, She didn't hit me. I didn't hit her. There was no touching. So, to me, it wasn't no incident," Cardi said on the stand.

The Grammy winner, who was four months pregnant at the time but hadn't publicly announced the news, admitted that she called Ellis a "b***h" because she believed that the guard was filming her.

Ron Rosen, Ellis' attorney, asked the Bongos rapper if she took a "swing" at the guard, to which she replied, "No," explaining it was a "verbal fight."

"It did not get physical at all," Cardi added.