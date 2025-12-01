Have Cardi B and Stefon Diggs secretly gotten married?

Los Angeles, California - Here's why Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are sparking marriage rumors!

Stefon Diggs (l.) recently referred to Cardi B as his "wife," leading fans to believe that they couple may have gotten married. © Collage: Arnold Turner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The New England Patriots player recently raised eyebrows after a viral video on X saw him showing off his bilingual skills.

Stefon was filmed receiving a hoodie featuring the word "Español" next to the Patriots logo from the team's Spanish media team.

The wide receiver responded in Spanish, saying, "Patriots Español, gracias."

He then added, "Yo quiero uno más, for mi esposa," which translates to Stefon asking for "one more" hoodie for his "wife."

The seeming slip-up has online sleuths buzzing that Cardi and Stefon may have secretly gotten married.

Yet, there is one pressing hole in this theory – the Grammy-winning emcee is still in the middle of a contentious divorce from Offset.

The hip-hop exes, who share three kids together, split in August 2024 and have since been embroiled in a messy, public feud.