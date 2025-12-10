Cardi B adds to impressive tattoo collection with wild neck and back piercings

New York, New York - Rapper Cardi B added to her impressive tattoo and body modification collection with a series of radical new neck and back piercings during a recent outing in New York City.

Cardi B seems to have added to her impressive tattoo collection with a series of radical neck and back piercings. © AFP/Noam Galai/Getty Images

Last week, NYC-based body piercer and body modification artist Robbie Milian shared a video of Cardi B in which he could be seen giving her numerous implants across her neck and back.

"Fresh back dermal implants, and surface neck, nape piercing for [Cardi B], loving the vibe!" he wrote alongside the Instagram post.

In the video, the Up singer could be seen getting two diamond studs implanted into the back of her neck, while two even larger ones were put into her back.

Near her hip, a dermal piercing was inserted into her skin, fitted with a diamond accessory. During this procedure, she flinched and exclaimed in pain.

After the video, which showed off the implanting and piercing process in detail, Cardi posed for a couple of snaps showing off her brand new body mods.

This is not the first time that Cardi has shocked fans with radical and graphic body modifications, many of which go far beyond just a few tattoos inked into her skin.

In January, the 33-year-old shared on X that "I got my butt crack pierced," instantly setting off shocked reactions across the internet.