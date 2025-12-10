Cardi B drops another tease of her baby boy's name: "It's so cute"

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B responded to a fan's comment about the name of her baby boy with Stefon Diggs, dropping another hint about the little one's elusive moniker!

Cardi B has dismissed a fan theory that her newborn son's name is Liem. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

During an Instagram livestream on Tuesday night, the Safe rapper responded to a fan's remark about her son.

The user asked, "How is baby Liem?", to which Cardi clarified, "That's not his name," explaining that that name is actually Stefon's fashion line.

Cardi added, "That's my man's brand, his clothing brand. B***h, my man got three f**king jobs."

It was previously speculated that Cardi named her son "Brim" after the NFL star dropped the name under her IG post.

The Pick It Up emcee didn't reveal what their infant's name really is, but she did tease, "One day, I'll tell y'all my son's name. It's so cute. I love his name."



The Grammy winner's response isn't surprising since she was also coy about the name of her third child, Blossom, for some time after her birth.