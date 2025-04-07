Cassie agrees to testify against Sean "Diddy" Combs without anonymity

Los Angeles, California - Singer Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura will face off against her ex-partner, Sean "Diddy" Combs, in his upcoming sex trafficking trial.

Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura (r.) will testify against her ex-partner, Sean "Diddy" Combs, in his May trial and will use her full name in her testimony. © Collage: ETHAN MILLER & ROB KIM / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Me & U artist will reportedly use her full name during her testimony against the disgraced mogul.

Per TMZ, prosecutors filed a motion over the weekend that revealed Ventura, who was initially listed as "Victim-1," would not be testifying anonymously in Combs' May trial – where he faces charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The filing reads, "She is prepared to testify under her own name. Victim-2, Victim-3, and Victim-4 have asked that their identities not be revealed to the press or the public."



Prosecutors further requested that the unnamed victims "be referred to at trial using only pseudonyms" and that the defense does not disclose any details that could identify them.