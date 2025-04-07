Cassie agrees to testify against Sean "Diddy" Combs without anonymity
Los Angeles, California - Singer Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura will face off against her ex-partner, Sean "Diddy" Combs, in his upcoming sex trafficking trial.
The Me & U artist will reportedly use her full name during her testimony against the disgraced mogul.
Per TMZ, prosecutors filed a motion over the weekend that revealed Ventura, who was initially listed as "Victim-1," would not be testifying anonymously in Combs' May trial – where he faces charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The filing reads, "She is prepared to testify under her own name. Victim-2, Victim-3, and Victim-4 have asked that their identities not be revealed to the press or the public."
Prosecutors further requested that the unnamed victims "be referred to at trial using only pseudonyms" and that the defense does not disclose any details that could identify them.
Cassie has described Diddy as "vicious" and "cruel"
Cassie first sued her ex for rape and physical abuse in 2023.
In her complaint, Ventura described their past relationship as "an ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle" while alleging that Diddy was "a vicious, cruel, and controlling man."
Though the exes settled their suit later that year, surveillance footage from 2016 showing Diddy physically assaulting his former girlfriend at a hotel made headlines when it resurfaced in 2024.
Cover photo: Collage: ETHAN MILLER & ROB KIM / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP