Diddy caught on video assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura
Los Angeles, California - Recently released surveillance footage shows rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, corroborating claims she made in a since-settled federal lawsuit she filed against him.
On Friday, CNN released the never-before-seen footage taken on March 5, 2016, at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, which shows Ventura exiting a hotel room she had been sharing with the rapper and heading for the elevators to leave.
Diddy is then seen running down the hallway after her, only wrapped in a bath towel, and proceeded to grab her from behind, aggressively throwing her to the ground.
He then kicks her twice and begins dragging her through the hallway.
He eventually gives up, sits down at a nearby table, and is seen yelling and throwing objects at Ventura.
Last year, Venture filed a lawsuit she filed against Combs, accusing him of subjecting her to years of coercion and violence and of having raped her in 2018.
The two quickly settled the case but did not publicly disclose the terms.
Diddy faces additional allegations of assault, sex trafficking, and more
The security footage matches Ventura's retelling of the incident in her lawsuit, where she also claimed that Combs paid the hotel $50,000 for the video.
While Ventura refused to comment on the release of the footage, her attorney described it as "gut-wrenching," pointing out that it "further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs."
Combs is currently facing a number of other lawsuits, including one for alleged sex trafficking.
