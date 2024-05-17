Diddy caught on video assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura

Los Angeles, California - Recently released surveillance footage shows rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, corroborating claims she made in a since-settled federal lawsuit she filed against him.

Newly released security video taken in 2016 shows rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs (r.) physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. © Collage: Leon Bennett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Friday, CNN released the never-before-seen footage taken on March 5, 2016, at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, which shows Ventura exiting a hotel room she had been sharing with the rapper and heading for the elevators to leave.

Diddy is then seen running down the hallway after her, only wrapped in a bath towel, and proceeded to grab her from behind, aggressively throwing her to the ground.

He then kicks her twice and begins dragging her through the hallway.

He eventually gives up, sits down at a nearby table, and is seen yelling and throwing objects at Ventura.

Last year, Venture filed a lawsuit she filed against Combs, accusing him of subjecting her to years of coercion and violence and of having raped her in 2018.

The two quickly settled the case but did not publicly disclose the terms.