Channing Tatum sparks concern with hospital photo: "This one is gonna be hard"

Los Angeles, California - Magic Mike star Channing Tatum sparked concern online after he shared a photo of himself from the hospital on Wednesday.

Channing Tatum had to undergo shoulder surgery on Wednesday. © Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Just another day. Another challenge," the 45-year-old wrote via Instagram under a black-and-white photo of himself lying in a hospital bed.

In the snap, Channing is seen wearing a cap on his head while dressed in a hospital gown.

"This one is gonna be hard," he added in the caption.

"But whatever. Let's get it in."

As for what landed the Blink Twice actor in the hospital, he shared an X-ray image on his Instagram story that revealed he suffered a separated shoulder.

He didn't tell his more than 17.3 million followers exactly what had happened, but, thankfully, they didn't have to worry about him for too long, as another story post followed shortly afterwards.