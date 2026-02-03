NFL chief speaks out on Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime selection: "One of the great artists of the world"

Santa Clara, California - National Football League chief Roger Goodell on Monday said he expects Bad Bunny to deliver a unifying performance at this weekend's highly anticipated Super Bowl half-time show.

Bad Bunny poses on the red carpet during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on February 1, 2026. © REUTERS

The Puerto Rican singer has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, and is expected to perform the first-ever Super Bowl set entirely in Spanish.

He used the Grammys stage this past weekend to protest against the White House's hardline immigration crackdown.

But Goodell told reporters that he believes Bad Bunny, one of the world's most popular artists, will emulate previous Super Bowl performers in using the NFL's biggest platform next Sunday to bring people together.

"Bad Bunny demonstrated last night that he is one of the great artists of the world and that's one of the reasons we chose him," said Goodell, referring to Bad Bunny's Album of the Year win at the Grammys.

"But the other reason is he understood the platform he was on and that this platform is used to unite people," said the NFL commissioner.

Bad Bunny has been Spotify's most-streamed artist in the world four separate times, including in 2025, beating out the likes of titans like Taylor Swift and Drake.

He is wildly popular both stateside and abroad, a commercial golden goose who is critically acclaimed and commands legions of ardent fans.