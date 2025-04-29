Elon Musk dubs himself "The DOGEFather" with pretend police badge

Washington DC - Elon Musk recently gave himself a new nickname, and he's even had a personalized item made to help make it official.

Billionaire Elon Musk recently had a fake police badge made to represent his role as head of President Trump's Department of Government Efficiency. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @ElonMusk & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Monday night, the world's richest man shared a photo on X of what appears to be a fake police badge representing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the made-up government agency President Donald Trump appointed him head of.

The badge was inscribed with what appears to be his new nickname, "The DOGEfather," a nod to the iconic mafia film series The Godfather.

It also includes the agency's motto, "Qui pro domina justitia sequitur," which means "Who prosecutes on behalf of justice?" and the numbers "69420," a loose reference to a sexual position and a code for marijuana.

"Knock, knock... it's [DOGE]," the billionaire wrote in a follow-up post, which included a photo of himself rocking black aviators and brandishing the new toy.

Since Trump's re-election, Musk has faced widespread criticism over his role, as he has overseen the dismantling of countless federal agencies and programs and the firing of thousands of federal employees.

Musk recently revealed that his work with DOGE will soon be finished, and he will step down to focus on his other business ventures.