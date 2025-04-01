Chappell Roan faces backlash over motherhood comments: "All my friends with kids are in hell"
Los Angeles, California - Pop sensation Chappell Roan has sparked a fiery debate with her blunt remarks on motherhood during a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.
During the podcast episode hosted by Alex Cooper, the 27-year-old didn't hold back!
While discussing her friends back in her hometown, she noted how different their lives are from hers, pointing out that many are "married with children" – a choice she doesn't see as realistic for herself right now.
But she didn't stop there, adding, "All of my friends who have kids are in hell."
Chappell went on to say that she doesn't know anyone her age who is both happy and has children.
She even added that anyone who has "light in their eyes" or has actually gotten proper sleep is probably not married with kids.
Her comments sent shockwaves through social media, with many moms expressing outrage.
How are moms reacting to Chappell Roan's comments?
Social media users were largely divided, with some pointing out that Chappell was specifically referring to her friends, not all moms.
However, others couldn't get past the sentiment.
One TikTok user didn't hold back, writing, "chappell, you made the wrong group of people mad. you couldn't be more wrong and i couldn't be more happy to know just how wrong you are."
Another user said her comments were "tone-deaf," stating, "She should never have made those comments, especially on such a large platform."
A third went on a full-blown "rant," arguing that her statement couldn't be further from the truth. "Is hell your child coming up to you and saying, 'Love you, mom?'"
As the drama unfolds, Chappell hasn't responded to the backlash, leaving fans and critics to debate her comments on their own.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@chappellroan