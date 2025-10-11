Chappell Roan gets political onstage at Los Angeles show: "F*** ICE forever!"

Good luck with getting Chappell Roan to change her stance as the pop star took a moment to cause a political uproar during her Pasadena show!

By Elyse Johnson

Pasadena, California - Chappell Roan boldly slammed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during her Pasadena show!

Chapell Roan ignited a political fire among fans at her Pasadena show when she viciously slammed ICE.
A viral clip from the Pink Pony Club hitmaker's latest set has sent fans into a frenzy.

While on stage, Chappell sparked a political fire among the crowd when she said, "I don't know, f*** ICE forever."

The 27-year-old pop star also got honest about her nervousness being in LA and the scrutiny of being in Hollywood.

"I'm always uncomfortable myself in LA gigs," she reportedly admitted, adding, "I don't know, I just don’t want to have that strange sense of professionalism about here."

While some fans applauded the Good Luck, Babe vocalist's declaration, others questioned why Chappell finally chose to speak out on politics.

The entertainer dished to Rolling Stone last year about the "pressure" to endorse a presidential candidate, explaining that she doesn't "have a side because I hate both sides."

"There's problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote, vote small, vote for what's going on in your city," she echoed to The Guardian.

