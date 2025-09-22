Chappell Roan returns with epic NYC show after "really hard" year

New York, New York - Chappell Roan made a grand return to the US with a sold-out show at New York's Forest Hills Stadium as she kicks off a limited run of performances across the country.

Chappell Roan brought the house down with two shows at New York's Forest Hills Stadium over the weekend. © Collage: IMAGO / TT

The 27-year-old took the stage on Saturday to perform 18 of her hit songs on the first of her US pop-up shows, which she's branded as "Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things."

Chappell sang some of her latest singles – including The Giver and The Subway – also with older tracks like Casual, Kaleidoscope, and Love Me Anyway.

Saturday's show also featured a cover of Barracuda by Heart, but the following night, she treated fans to a special surprise by welcoming one of the band's stars, Nancy Wilson, to sing the song with her.

Chappell's stint at Forest Hills comes after she abruptly pulled out of the All Things Go music festival at the stadium last September.

The Hot to Go! artist opened up to fans on Saturday about her wild ride skyrocketing to superstardom over the past year, saying, "I can't believe we're here, honestly. It's crazy," per Billboard.

"Thank you for sticking with me through it, I know it was… it's been really hard," she continued.