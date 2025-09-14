Charli xcx's Italy wedding is completely different from her London nuptials but also still brat

Sicily, Italy - I do, times two! Charlie xcx wed 1975 drummer George Daniel in a dreamy, second wedding.

Charli xcx (r.) and George Daniel (l.) tied the knot for the second time in Italy after their private nuptials in London earlier this summer. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/charli_xcx

On Sunday, September 14, the Boom Clap singer and the musician tied the knot in a star-studded Sicilian ceremony, per TMZ.

The romantic Italian nuptials were attended by Daniel's bandmate and notorious Taylor Swift ex-boo Matty Healy as well as his mom, actor Denise Welch, and his fiancée model Gabbriette Bechtel, plus influencer Devon Lee Carlson.

Charli, born Charlotte Emma Aitchison, stunned in an off-the-shoulder, white Vivienne Westwood dress that she paired with a dramatic veil and shades, while the groom looked dashing in a tan suit and a white undershirt.

The lovebirds first wed at Hackney Town Hall in London on July 19 in front of 20 guests, including Charli's parents and Daniel's bandmates – minus Healy – as the couple wanted the first ceremony "to feel special and personal, but not over-the-top," People reports.