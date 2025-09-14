Charli xcx's Italy wedding is completely different from her London nuptials but also still brat
Sicily, Italy - I do, times two! Charlie xcx wed 1975 drummer George Daniel in a dreamy, second wedding.
On Sunday, September 14, the Boom Clap singer and the musician tied the knot in a star-studded Sicilian ceremony, per TMZ.
The romantic Italian nuptials were attended by Daniel's bandmate and notorious Taylor Swift ex-boo Matty Healy as well as his mom, actor Denise Welch, and his fiancée model Gabbriette Bechtel, plus influencer Devon Lee Carlson.
Charli, born Charlotte Emma Aitchison, stunned in an off-the-shoulder, white Vivienne Westwood dress that she paired with a dramatic veil and shades, while the groom looked dashing in a tan suit and a white undershirt.
The lovebirds first wed at Hackney Town Hall in London on July 19 in front of 20 guests, including Charli's parents and Daniel's bandmates – minus Healy – as the couple wanted the first ceremony "to feel special and personal, but not over-the-top," People reports.
Over the weekend, the Brat hitmaker shared a look into their wedding festivities on Instagram, including an image of Charli sitting on Daniel's lap and a video of the spouses dancing underneath the chandeliers in Palazzo Valguarnera Gangi in Palermo, Sicily.
