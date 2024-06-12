The 1975 singer Matty Healy gets engaged months after Taylor Swift split

London, UK - The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has revealed his engagement to model Gabbriette Bechtel a year after his brief romance with Taylor Swift .

The couple shared the news via Instagram on Tuesday, where the 26-year-old shared a snap of her black diamond ring.

"Marrying the 1975 is very brat," Gabbriette wrote, referencing Charli XCX's newest album title.

Shortly afterward, she followed up with a second picture of herself in the mirror, holding her ring finger – complete with the new bling – up to the camera.

Matty's mother, British actor Denise Welch, then confirmed the news on Loose Women this Wednesday morning.

"I have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged," she revealed, adding, "Black diamond, he had it made for her, and I couldn't be more thrilled."

The 66-year-old gushed over Gabbriette, calling her "everything that [she] would want in a daughter-in-law."

The British rocker and the influencer were first linked in September 2023 when they were spotted kissing in New York.

The romance came on the heels of Matty's month-long dalliance with Taylor Swift, which got a new wave of attention after it seemingly influenced the majority of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.