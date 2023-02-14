Chris Evans confirms romance with sweet Valentine's Day pics!

Los Angeles, California - Captain America star Chris Evans honored his romance with Alba Baptista by sharing rare snaps of the two on Instagram for Valentine's Day!

Chris Evans paid tribute to his boo Alba Baptista (r) on Valentine's Day with never before seen snaps on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/chrisevans

Somebody check on Lizzo, because it turns out the Sexiest Man Alive is definitely off the market!



After sparking love chatter for some time, the 41-year-old Marvel star officially confirmed his relationship with the 25-year-old starlet on Tuesday with a montage of sweet clips and pics of the two on his IG story.

The rare snaps showed Evans and Baptista engaging in several activities together, including hiking, traveling, and several snippets of PDA!

One clip showed the Warrior Nuns star hilariously becoming familiar with an iconic Nintendo game.

"I introduced her to Mario Bros 3," the Lightyear actor wrote on top of the video, which showed Baptista reacting while trying to evade virtual danger.

"She hates this video but I LOVE it," he added.



This isn't the first time the actor sneakily posted his girlfriend on IG.

Last month, the Knives Out actor shared a year-end compilation of himself and the Portuguese actor scaring each other throughout last year, as they did laundry, passed through doorways or simply walked past each other.