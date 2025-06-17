Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox reveal baby daughter's name!

Los Angeles, California - The secret's out! Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has revealed the name of his and Megan Fox 's baby daughter.

Machine Gun Kelly (l.) has revealed that he and Megan Fox named their two-month-old baby girl Saga Blade Fox-Baker. © Collage: Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, took to Instagram to share a sweet clip of himself playing the ukulele for his little girl.

In the caption, he surprised fans by finally revealing the baby's name – Saga Blade Fox-Baker. (You didn't think it'd be a typical name, did you?)

While the new parents aren't together anymore, MGK did prove that they are on amicable terms with a sweet shout-out to the 39-year-old actor.

"thank you for the ultimate gift @megan fox," he added.

Megan, who first revealed her pregnancy last November, gave birth to Saga at the end of March.

The little one is her fourth child, as she shares three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. MGK, meanwhile, has an older daughter named Casie.

According to sources close to the former flames, Megan and the Emo Girl artist are "getting along really well" as they co-parent Saga but have not rekindled their romance.

