Christine Quinn doesn't need Selling Sunset, but does the show need her?

Los Angeles, California - Will Christine Quinn's absence be felt on Selling Sunset's forthcoming sixth season? The reality TV show's former star seems to have a not-so-serious opinion on the matter.

Christine Quinn left Selling Sunset after its fifth season, and some are wondering how the show will do without her. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Although Christine won't be involved in the sixth season of Selling Sunset, her former costars keep getting asked about her absence in various media appearances.

From Heather Rae El Moussa and Mary Fitzgerald to Christine's on-air nemesis Chrishell Stause, everyone seems to have something to say about Christine's lack of involvement.



Due to this, it's only fair for Christine to speak her peace, as well, which she seemingly did with pure class – per usual.

Rather than name-dropping one of her former Selling Sunset castmates in an interview, or shading them in the comments section of a TikTok, the mogul simply retweeted a tweet about the subject.

The tweet itself read, "Just started giggling thinking about how badly Christine Quinn's former show is going to flop when it comes back," and included a video montage featuring various clips of Christine throughout her five seasons on Selling Sunset.

Though the Netflix show's upcoming season doesn't have a release date, it seems Christine is doing just fine without it.