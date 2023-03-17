Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald counters initial concerns over Bre Tiesi joining the cast

Los Angeles, California - Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald has broken her silence over concerns about the show's newcomers in season six, like Nick Cannon's ex Bre Tiesi.

Mary Fitzgerald of Selling Sunset addressed her initial reservations about Bre Tiesi joining the cast. © Screenshot/Instagram/themaryfitzgerald

Though most people – Mary included – likely don't know much about Bre other than what media outlets have written, it's human for a cast member to have reservations about a new face joining the ranks.

"I was a little worried when [Bre] first came," Mary admitted in a new interview with Design Scene. "I was like, 'I can’t do any more drama … Please don’t give me more drama.'"

Though the realtor-turned-reality TV star took a note out of Chrishell Stause's playbook and didn't reveal much about the forthcoming season that Bre will make her debut on, she did label the dynamic of the updated cast as "very interesting." And despite Mary's initial reservations about Bre, she confessed: "I like her a lot."

While touching on her real estate career, Mary told the outlet that Selling Sunset has undoubtedly increased her exposure.

"I have clients from all over the world now," she said. "They watch the show, they know who I am as a person and how hard I work. So, they want to work with me. I have a lot of new clients from that, so it has helped in that aspect."

As for Selling Sunset, Mary has nothing but love for the Netflix show and its fanbase.

"We just have had so much support, and so many people love it so much. It is really cool that all of our hard work is enjoyed and appreciated by people."

