Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate Mother's Day together in rare sighting

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce proved they're still going strong as they were spotted celebrating Mother's Day with their families in Philadelphia.

Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce proved they're still going strong as they were spotted celebrating Mother's Day with their families in Philadelphia. © Collage: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The under-the-radar lovebirds broke out of their recent hiding for a family-filled Sunday in the City of Brotherly Love, where they dined at Talua's Garden, per a fan who shared the sighting on TikTok.

According to the TikToker, Taylor and Travis were joined by both of their moms, as well as the NFL star's brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie.

Photos showed the 35-year-old pop star rocking a black sundress adorned with white daisies, while Travis sported a cream-colored button-down.

While Taylor and Travis have been globe-trotters during the current downtime, Philadelphia holds a more sentimental meaning to the pair.

The Karma singer hails from Pennsylvania herself, while Jason Kelce – a former Philadelphia Eagle – still resides in the city with his wife and four kids.

And this isn't the first time the Swift and Kelce clans have mingled, as the families have both attended a few of Travis' Kansas City Chiefs games together since the two first began dating in 2023.