Comedian Barry Humphries has died after surgery complications

Sydney, Australia - Australian comedian Barry Humphries has died.

Comedian Barry Humphries has died at St. Vincent's Hospital in Sydney.

The comedian died on Saturday at the age of 89 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, a spokesman for the hospital confirmed to the news agency PA.

The entertainer was undergoing treatment at the hospital after complications following hip surgery. According to the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, his family said in a statement that Humphries remained true to himself to the end, never losing his brilliant mind and unique wit.

The character actor took on numerous satirical roles during his career that spanned roughly seven decades, and he was best known for his iconic character Dame Edna Everage – a rather shrill housewife with purple hair and oversized, sparkly glasses.

Humphries entertained people with "a galaxy of personas," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said of the late comedian on Twitter, but the brightest star in that galaxy was always Humphries himself.

Australian actor Jason Donovan tweeted, "Australia has lost one of its greatest!"

