Royal insider reveals what Prince Harry must do to reconcile with his family

London, UK - Is there any hope for a reconciliation between Prince Harry and his brother William? Reports have alleged that the 40-year-old wants to put the past behind him, but a royal expert reveals there's only one way for that to happen.

Prince Harry wants to reconcile with the royal family, but an insider reveals he must apologize first. © HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

The Duke of Sussex recently extended an olive branch by inviting King Charles III and Prince William to the 2027 Invictus Games, but that alone is reportedly not enough for a full-on royal reunion.

A former Buckingham Palace employee told The Sun that there is still hope for reconciliation between Harry and his family, but there's one thing the prince will have to do first.

"There's got to be an apology," the ex-employee said.

He added that Harry has a lot of issues to clear up before the royals would be willing to support his Invictus Games.

From his scandalous Oprah interview with wife Meghan Markle to his tell-all memoir Spare, Harry hasn't cast a good light on his family.

"He's got to clear a lot of bad air to get them there, because William really doesn't want to have anything to do with him," the royal insider said.

As for Charles, the 76-year-old loves his son, but Harry's actions have undoubtedly strained their relationship.