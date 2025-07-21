Cosby Show star Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies in tragic accident

Limon, Costa Rica - The Cosby Show star Malcolm-Jamal Warner has tragically passed away after drowning during a family vacation. He was 54 years old.

The actor's death was confirmed to People on Monday, with a source revealing that Warner died while swimming in Costa Rica.

Local police reported to ABC that Warner drowned on Sunday after getting caught in a high current in Limon. His cause of death was determined to be asphyxia.

Warner rose to fame as Theodore "Theo" Huxtable on The Cosby Show, a role for which he earned an Emmy nomination in 1986.



Since then, he continued his Hollywood career with roles in TV shows like Malcolm & Eddie, Reed Between the Lines, American Crime Story, and, most recently, 9-1-1.

Warner previously dated actors Karen Malina White and Regina King before getting married and welcoming a daughter. He had not publicly revealed the identities of his spouse or child prior to his death.