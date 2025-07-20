Katy Perry falls from giant butterfly in shocking concert accident footage

San Francisco, California - Pop singer Katy Perry soared through the air on an oversized butterfly prop for a recent concert – until it suddenly lurched down in a moment that had fans terrified!

As Page Six reports, the 40-year-old was hovering over the heads of her fans and performing her hit song Roar when the incident occurred.

The butterfly slipped downwards, causing Perry to almost lose her balance as she clung desperately to the prop.

Visibly shocked, the singer took a few moments to recover from the scare, but continued singing the song shortly after – although still wearing a panicked expression on her face.



"Not today, Satan," she joked in footage of the butterfly easing its way back down at the end of the performance.

The Teenage Dream artist later posted a picture of the mishap to her Instagram Story along with the words "Good night San Fran" in reference to San Francisco, the Lifetimes Tour stop where the butterfly incident took place.

This is not the first onstage technical difficulty experienced in Katy Perry's much-clowned-upon tour, however.

Just over two weeks ago, a steel ball that the singer was standing on toppled over. At the last second, Perry was able to grab hold of the ropes and prevent a tragic outcome.

Her crew soon rushed to her aid and brought the recently single singer – and the ball – safely back to the ground.