Rosie O'Donnell blames Trump for Stephen Colbert cancellation – here's why

In recent social media posts, Rosie O'Donnell (r.) shared her thoughts about how President Donald Trump (l.) was behind the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's show. © Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a series of TikTok videos shared on Friday and Saturday, O'Donnell ripped into Trump, alleging the "horrible" president is mentally and physically ill, and dementia has him "spiraling out of control."

"How long do all of the voices against this horrific administration have in terms of their careers and ability to make money?" O'Donnell lamented.

Her remarks come after Colbert announced earlier this week that his late-night show will come to an end in 2026.

CBS, the network that hosts the show, has claimed that the decision was made due to financial reasons.

Despite this, critics have speculated that Colbert – a frequent critic of Trump's – is being axed by CBS' parent company Paramount as they seek to close an $8 billion merger with the entertainment company Skydance, which requires approval from the president's administration.

Trump recently gloated about the cancellation, noting that Jimmy Kimmel, another late-night comedian, will be next.

O'Donnell suggested that "Americans should stand up and say, 'No way – You're not going to silence us. You don't have the right to silence us. You never did. And you never will.'"

"We, the people, have the right to speak up against atrocities, which are happening on a daily basis," O'Donnell argued.

"What will it take, America? He's gonna arrest every artist that disagrees with him, and pretty much every artist does. Whether or not they're brave enough to say it is another thing."