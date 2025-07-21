Ellen DeGeneres says she fled US because of Trump: "Everything here is just better"
London, UK - After her hit talk show came to an abrupt end, Ellen DeGeneres moved to the UK with her wife, Portia de Rossi. Now, the comedian has revealed that President Donald Trump is the reason she may no return to the US.
There had been speculation for some time as to whether Trump's re-election was the reason DeGeneres and de Rossi opted to take up permanent residence in England.
During an interview in England on Sunday, the 67-year-old former TV host explained that she and her wife moved to the UK last year to enjoy a more rural lifestyle, per the BBC.
Moving back to the US was still on the table – until Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris to regain the White House in November.
"We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in,'" DeGeneres recalled. "And we're like, 'We're staying here.'"
The fact that her new home and relaxing rural lifestyle exceeded all of her expectations didn't make the decision to move to the UK permanently too difficult, either!
"Everything here is just better – the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here," DeGeneres gushed.
Ellen DeGeneres voices concern for LGBTQ+ rights in the US
Nevertheless, DeGeneres is still worried about the developments in the US under the new Trump administration – especially the increasing attacks on the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans.
Fearing that the legalization of same-sex marriage could be overturned, the Finding Nemo actor admitted that she and de Rossi have looked into tying the knot again in the UK if the worst-case scenario does occur.
"I wish we were at a place where it was not scary for people to be who they are," DeGeneres said. "I wish that we lived in a society where everybody could accept other people and their differences."
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS & Valerie Macon / AFP