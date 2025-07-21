Ellen DeGeneres says she fled US because of Trump: "Everything here is just better"

London, UK - After her hit talk show came to an abrupt end, Ellen DeGeneres moved to the UK with her wife, Portia de Rossi. Now, the comedian has revealed that President Donald Trump is the reason she may no return to the US.

Ellen DeGeneres (r.) has revealed that she made her move to the UK permanent after Donald Trump was re-elected as president last November. © Collage: REUTERS & Valerie Macon / AFP

There had been speculation for some time as to whether Trump's re-election was the reason DeGeneres and de Rossi opted to take up permanent residence in England.

During an interview in England on Sunday, the 67-year-old former TV host explained that she and her wife moved to the UK last year to enjoy a more rural lifestyle, per the BBC.

Moving back to the US was still on the table – until Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris to regain the White House in November.

"We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in,'" DeGeneres recalled. "And we're like, 'We're staying here.'"

The fact that her new home and relaxing rural lifestyle exceeded all of her expectations didn't make the decision to move to the UK permanently too difficult, either!

"Everything here is just better – the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here," DeGeneres gushed.