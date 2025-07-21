Cardi B and Stefon Diggs revive split rumors – are they really over?

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are sparking breakup rumors after the New England Patriots star wiped his entire Instagram clean of all posts.

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' romance is again being hit with split rumors – here's why!

Stefon Diggs (l.) has removed all of his posts on his Instagram page, leading fans to suspect that he and Cardi B have split.
Internet sleuths are back theorizing that the 32-year-old WAP rapper and the 31-year-old New England Patriots player have broken up after Stefon's eye-raising move.

The wide receiver's Instagram page has been wiped clean of all posts – including the ones featuring Cardi – as of Monday.

This doesn't outright mean that the pair has split, as some celebrities reset their pages right ahead of a major change in their career or personal life.

However, Stefon's decision to clean his IG page entirely comes after the Bodak Yellow hitmaker removed all traces of her new boyfriend from her account, sparking the first split rumors between them.

Cardi seemingly slammed the gossip shortly after, so time will tell if she or the athlete will again dispel the speculation.

Cardi, who began dating Stefon amid her divorce from rapper Offset, made her public debut with the athlete in May and went IG official with some steamy yacht pics in June.

