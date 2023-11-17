Dana Carvey mourns loss of eldest son in tragic accident

US actor and comedian Dana Carvey mourns the death of his son Dex, 32, who died of a drug overdose.

By Karolin Wiltgrupp

Los Angeles, California - Actor and comedian Dana Carvey, who rose to fame with roles on Saturday Night Live and Wayne's World, is mourning the death of his eldest son, Dex.

Carvey (68) and his wife Paula announced the tragic news on Instagram on Thursday.

"Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy," their joint statement reads. The couple's eldest son, Dex, died from an accidental drug overdose at the age of 32.

"He was extremely talented at so many things – music, art, film making, comedy – and pursued all of them passionately," the statement continues.

According to TMZ, Dex's girlfriend found his lifeless body in the bathroom of his home on Wednesday evening. Emergency services were alerted at around 10 PM and resuscitation was unsuccessful.

Dex was confirmed dead at the scene.

Tributes pour in for Dana Carvey's son

Dana and Dex Carvey were reportedly very close and had previously collaborated together in comedy work.
Dana and Dex Carvey were reportedly very close and had previously collaborated together in comedy work.

At the end of the post, Carvey and his wife had a special message for those who are struggling with addiction or know someone who is struggling with addiction: "You are in our hearts and prayers."

Under the post, fans and celebrity friends of expressed their condolences.

Pop star Kesha (36) wrote: "Im so sorry for your loss. sending you and your family so much love."

Fellow comedian Chris Kattan (53) also commented: "Such devastating news. I'm beyond sorry for your loss."

Carvey and his eldest son were very close, according to TMZ, and the 32-year-old apparently wanted to follow in his father's footsteps in stand-up comedy.

Dana Carvey's Netflix comedy – Straight White Male, 60 – also featured Dex Carvey, among others.



