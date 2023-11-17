Dana Carvey mourns loss of eldest son in tragic accident

Los Angeles, California - Actor and comedian Dana Carvey, who rose to fame with roles on Saturday Night Live and Wayne's World, is mourning the death of his eldest son, Dex.

Carvey (68) and his wife Paula announced the tragic news on Instagram on Thursday.

"Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy," their joint statement reads. The couple's eldest son, Dex, died from an accidental drug overdose at the age of 32.

"He was extremely talented at so many things – music, art, film making, comedy – and pursued all of them passionately," the statement continues.

According to TMZ, Dex's girlfriend found his lifeless body in the bathroom of his home on Wednesday evening. Emergency services were alerted at around 10 PM and resuscitation was unsuccessful.

Dex was confirmed dead at the scene.