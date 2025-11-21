Daniel Radcliffe reveals his sweet gesture for new Harry Potter Dominic McLaughlin

Leavesden, UK - As the "new" Harry Potter, 11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin can expect quite a few letters from excited fans, but there's one that stands out: a message from his predecessor, Daniel Radcliffe !

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe (l.) revealed he sent a supportive letter to his successor, 11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin, who will play the Boy Who Lived on TV. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & HBO

In an interview with Good Morning America this week, the 36-year-old opened up about the advice he gave his successor in the letter.

"I do not want to be a specter in the lives of these children at all," he explained.

In the letter, Radcliffe told McLaughlin, "I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did. I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better one."

The Broadway star admitted he sentimentally reminisces about his own time at Hogwarts when he sees photos of the new Golden Trio – McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

"I just want to hug them. They just seem so young," Radcliffe said. "I do look at them and I go, 'Oh, it's crazy that I was doing that at that age.' But it's also incredibly sweet, and I hope they're having a great time."

Though not every Potterhead is thrilled about the fantasy saga getting a TV reboot, the former franchise lead is supportive of the project.

The new adaptation is set to take a whole decade, with all seven books in JK Rowling's series set to be included.