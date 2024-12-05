HBO's Harry Potter reboot series gets major update as filming date is revealed!

London, UK - Production of HBO series Harry Potter will begin at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, in northwest London, in summer 2025, it has been announced.

Production of HBO series Harry Potter will begin at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, in northwest London, in summer 2025, it has been announced. © IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection

The series will feature a brand new cast while staying authentic to the original books, to bring the wizarding adventures to new audiences.

Leavesden is located in Watford, north of London, and box office hit film Barbie (2023) was largely filmed at the studios there.

On Thursday, Max, the streaming service of Warner Bros, posted to X: "Wands at

the ready.

"The upcoming HBO Original Series, #HarryPotter, will be filming at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden with production beginning in Summer 2025 and coming to Max."

Warner Bros. is the production company behind the original films, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

The new, decade-long series, based on JK Rowling's books, was announced in 2023, with Max saying it would be "a faithful adaptation of the iconic books."

"The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters, and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years," the streamer said at the time.

"Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic, and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."