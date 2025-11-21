Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romance heats up with big holiday plans!

Los Angeles, California - Now it's getting serious! Katy Perry and her new love Justin Trudeau are apparently taking the next step in their romance and are planning to spend the upcoming holidays together.

Is Katy Perry (l.) and Justin Trudeau's new romance getting serious? © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP

According to some new reports, the 41-year-old pop star is already planning to celebrate Christmas with Canada's former prime minister.

According to People, the couple has grown very close over the past few months, but Katy's ongoing Lifetimes tour has limited their time together so far.

The Firework singer is said to be anxiously awaiting the end of the tour in order to spend more time with the 53-year-old politician.

"Without exaggeration, this year has been a whirlwind for her," a source said.

"She hasn't even had time to really think about her life after the tour."

Despite her exciting new love, Katy's top priority remains her daughter, Daisy, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom.

"She's a single mom now and a lot of that is going to come into focus next year," an insider dished.