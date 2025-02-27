Deaths of Gene Hackman and wife Betsy deemed "suspicious" by police

Los Angeles, California - Police are reportedly now calling the deaths of Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife "suspicious."

Police are reportedly now calling the deaths of Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa "suspicious" after the two were found dead in New Mexico. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

Hackman (95) and his classical pianist wife, Betsy Arakawa (63), died at their home in New Mexico along with their dog.

Authorities on Thursday initially said there were no signs of foul play, but celebrity news outlet TMZ, citing a search warrant, said a detective believed the deaths were "suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation."

The person who reported the deaths found the door of Hackman's home unlocked and open and pills scattered next to Arakawa's body, which was found in the bathroom with a space heater near her head.

It appeared Arakawa had been dead "for some time," with the body in a state of decomposition, TMZ reported.

Hackman's body was found in another room, fully clothed, with sunglasses next to his body, the report said.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza did not provide a cause of death for the couple, who had been married since 1991. Hackman's daughter, Elizabeth Jean, told TMZ that carbon monoxide poisoning may be to blame.

Hackman, a two-time Academy Award winner, was credited for intense performances of everyman characters inspired by his troubled upbringing, notching up dozens of movie credits extending into his 70s.