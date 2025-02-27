Gene Hackman reportedly found dead at home alongside wife
Santa Fe, New Mexico - Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead inside their home in New Mexico, reports shockingly revealed on Thursday.
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said the couple were found dead on Wednesday afternoon, adding that there was no immediate indication of foul play, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Variety and Sky News.
Mendoza did not provide a cause of death.
Media reports said the couple died along with their dog.
Hackman, who was 95, was once voted as likely to flop in showbiz but instead went on to win two Oscar awards.
He is perhaps best known for his portrayal of the tough and vulgar New York cop Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle in the 1971 crime thriller The French Connection, for which he won an Oscar for best actor.
Arakawa was a 63-year-old classical pianist.
Tributes pour in for Gene Hackman
Legendary Francis Ford Coppola on Thursday responded to the shocking news, saying: "The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity."
"I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution."
Hackman was an unlikely star, coming to acting relatively late in life after dabbling in a series of jobs, and only attracting attention in his 30s.
According to Hollywood legend, after his enrollment at the Pasadena Playhouse in California in the late 1950s, he and a fellow student, one Dustin Hoffman, were voted the "least likely to succeed."
Upon graduation, Hackman earned work off-Broadway and began to turn heads.
He earned his first Oscar nomination for best supporting actor in Bonnie and Clyde. That landmark 1967 film, in which Hackman played Clyde's brother Buck Barrow, put him firmly on track for stardom.
Hackman notched up dozens of film credits in his career, working well into his 60s and 70s, although he stayed out of the limelight, instead writing and painting.
He also starred in The Heist and The Royal Tenenbaums in 2001, the latter winning him his third competitive Golden Globe, before announcing his retirement in 2008.
