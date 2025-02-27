Gene Hackman reportedly found dead at home alongside wife

Santa Fe, New Mexico - Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead inside their home in New Mexico, reports shockingly revealed on Thursday.

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were reportedly found dead inside their New Mexico home on Wednesday afternoon. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said the couple were found dead on Wednesday afternoon, adding that there was no immediate indication of foul play, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Variety and Sky News.

Mendoza did not provide a cause of death.

Media reports said the couple died along with their dog.

Hackman, who was 95, was once voted as likely to flop in showbiz but instead went on to win two Oscar awards.

He is perhaps best known for his portrayal of the tough and vulgar New York cop Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle in the 1971 crime thriller The French Connection, for which he won an Oscar for best actor.

Arakawa was a 63-year-old classical pianist.