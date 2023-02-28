Did Pete Davidson move on with rapper Ice Spice?

Los Angeles, California - Pete Davidson sparked rumors that he's now dating rapper Ice Spice. Here's what we know about the star 's latest love gossip!

Pete Davidson(l) and Ice Spice sparked dating rumors, but are they true? © Collage: ETHAN MILLER & PARAS GRIFFIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The world has been keeping an eye on the 29-year-old comedian following his split from Kim Kardashian.

But on Monday, Pete became a trending topic on Twitter after rumors about him dating the 23-year-old up-and-coming rapper flooded the platform.

While it's unclear why this gossip started in the first place, it clearly has many fans up in arms as many poked fun of the former Saturday Night Live alum.

The Suicide Squad star has been compared to Marvel's antagonist Thanos due to his track record of dating beautiful women, similar to the villain when he takes infinity stones.

One fan tweeted, "I'm afraid Pete Davidson has mad game if he could bag Kim and Ice Spice within the space of 2 years."

But is the gossip true? According to TMZ, the love rumors between the King of Staten Island star and the Gangsta Boo rapper are, sadly, false.

Per the outlet, Pete is still said to be dating his costar Chase Sui Wonders. The two were recently spotted packing on the PDA at the Daytona 500 race.