Jennifer Lopez sparks romance rumors with hunky backup dancer!

Los Angeles, California - Here's the tea on Jennifer Lopez allegedly staying up all night with one of her hunky backup dancers!

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly been spending time with one of her male backup dancers amid her Up All Night tour. © Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo

Per #ShuterScoop, J.Lo has been hanging out with the unnamed dancer amid her Up All Night tour, who is reportedly "tall, fit, and ridiculously good-looking."

A source dished that the singer is "glowing and giggly" – much "like a teenager with a crush."

Insiders note that J.Lo "lights up around him" and is "getting very close" with the performer, adding, "He's always around. When she's not on stage, she's with him."

The Get On The Floor artist's raunchy performance during her tour just made headlines – was her alleged new "crush" one of the men she got steamy with?

This also isn't the first time one of her dancers caught her eye, either! J.Lo famously married Cris Judd, who was hired for her Love Don't Cost a Thing music video, back in 2001.