Do Snoop Dogg and the Island Boys have beef?

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Snoop Dogg reacted after one of the Island Boys vowed to "beat his ass" if he ever sees him in person.

Snoop doesn't want any problems!

On Wednesday, the Doggfather shared a clip on Instagram of a threat from Flyysoulja, a member of the rap duo and TikTok stars.

"Listen, if Snoop Dogg were to say that to me in real life, on sight, I would fade," the Island Boys rhymer says in the video. "I would beat his ass. On everything. I swear to God on my life I would."

"I swear to God, if I ever see him it's on sight," he added.

The video also shows one of the boys practicing some embarrassing fighting moves near a pool, and concluded with a stitched clip of Snoop on the phone saying, "Shut the f**k up b***h."

The post included a caption where Snoop, obviously not impressed with the moves, jokingly states, "I don't want no [smoke] wit cuz."

But where did Flyysoulja's shot at Snoop Dogg come from?