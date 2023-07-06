Donald Trump Jr.'s reality star ex spills the tea on gay club encounter

New York, New York - Reality TV star Aubrey O'Day claims that during an alleged affair she had with Donald Trump Jr., their first sexual encounter was in the bathroom of a gay nightclub.

Earlier this week, O'Day (39) sat down for an interview on the Mea Culpa podcast with Michael Cohen, who was once President Donald Trump's lawyer.

As the two spoke about Don Jr.'s attitudes towards the LGBTQ+ community, O'Day shared that he didn't always use to be so homophobic.

"Man, you were super comfortable in that gay club," she said of Don Jr. "In fact, so comfortable that we ended up going to the bathroom and, for the first time, had sex in a gay club bathroom."

"Everybody was in a g-string or less... [he was] very comfortable," she added.

According to the Daily Mail, Jr. was married to Vanessa Trump, the mother of his five children, between 2005 and 2018.

O'Day has long claimed that she had an affair with Jr. in 2011 after she appeared on his father's show Celebrity Apprentice.

She describes him to Cohen as her "soulmate" and says that she believes he is "posturing" with a lot of his far-right rhetoric.

"If he were able to tell the truth, he would, since he called me his soulmate first," she added.