Trump's "border czar" outlines plan for massive deportation sweep in Chicago

Chicago, Illinois - Donald Trump 's border czar on Sunday defended raiding churches and schools as part of a crackdown on undocumented immigration , while his office announced a multi-agency federal sweep aimed at "potentially dangerous criminal aliens" in Chicago.

Trump began his second term last Monday with a flurry of executive actions aimed at overhauling US immigration.

His administration quickly moved to ramp up deportations, including by relaxing rules governing enforcement actions at "sensitive" locations such as schools, churches, and workplaces.

Asked about the rule change, Tom Homan, who was tapped to oversee Trump's hard-line immigration agenda, said Sunday it sends a clear message.

"There's consequences of entering the country illegally. If we don't show there's consequences, you're never going to fix the border problem," Homan, who is the former head of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), told ABC News's This Week program.

Such actions would nonetheless be made on a "case by case" basis, he said.

If there's a "national security threat or a public safety threat that's in one of these facilities, then it should be an option," he said.

Homan was speaking from Chicago, a Democratic stronghold and a so-called "sanctuary city" for migrants, which he has called "ground zero" of the deportation push.