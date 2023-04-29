Drew Barrymore makes shocking confession about trying to take her own life

Los Angeles, California – Drew Barrymore made a shocking confession during a chat on her talk show : she attempted to take her own life, twice.

In a new episode of the star's talk show "The Drew Barrymore Show" which aired on Wednesday, things took a very serious, intimate, and emotional turn.

In a conversation with singer Madison Beer, the actor openly spoke about her challenging past. She confessed that like the singer, she had attempted to commit suicide two times.

Madison detailed her own suicidal thoughts, which the host said she related to.

Drew has spoken openly in the past about her difficulties with growing up as a child star, including struggles with alcohol and drug use.

The now 48-year-old revealed this week that she sometimes saw no way out.



"I don't know if I really wanted to leave the earth. I was so desperate that I did not know where else to turn," the host said.