Drew Barrymore makes shocking confession about trying to take her own life
Los Angeles, California – Drew Barrymore made a shocking confession during a chat on her talk show: she attempted to take her own life, twice.
In a new episode of the star's talk show "The Drew Barrymore Show" which aired on Wednesday, things took a very serious, intimate, and emotional turn.
In a conversation with singer Madison Beer, the actor openly spoke about her challenging past. She confessed that like the singer, she had attempted to commit suicide two times.
Madison detailed her own suicidal thoughts, which the host said she related to.
Drew has spoken openly in the past about her difficulties with growing up as a child star, including struggles with alcohol and drug use.
The now 48-year-old revealed this week that she sometimes saw no way out.
"I don't know if I really wanted to leave the earth. I was so desperate that I did not know where else to turn," the host said.
Drew Barrymore and Madison Beer have emotional conversation about suicide
Madison said she felt similarly during the darkest moments of her life, confessing, "I always used to say to my best friend, 'I just want a temporary death. ' I'm like, 'Maybe it's not forever, but right now it's too much and I want out currently.'"
Drew thanked her guest for so much openness and asked the 24-year-old how she managed to find her way out of the darkness, "because I had to ask myself the same questions," she confessed.
Madison explained how she "committed to getting better" and seeking professional help "very seriously," going to therapy daily and to mental health retreats, and did work on healing her inner child.
"I started to love myself the same way I try to love other people," she said.
If you or someone you know need help, please contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling or texting 988 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.
Cover photo: Collage: Monica Schipper & NOAM GALAI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFPNOAM GALAI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP