World Mental Health Day 2024: Jam-packed game changers to see you through

By Lena Grotticelli

Thursday, October 10, marks 2024's World Mental Health Day, and we're sharing the top stories and motivating game changers to mark the occasion.

2024's World Mental Health Day is in full swing, and we're sharing the top stories and motivating game changers to mark the occasion. © Courtesy: Mental Health Foundation The World Health Organization (WHO) is once again helming annual World Mental Health Day to heighten awareness of the mental challenges that connect us, and which we all too often stay silent about.

"The overall objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts," the WHO explained. Organizations and events worldwide have joined in the day's initiatives, which have turned into an online exchange of ideas to help those struggling or to hold space for others who may be. It has brought larger discussions, including mental illness and self-care, into the spotlight. TAG24 NEWS has delivered some exclusive stories about mental health and highlighted those at the forefront of bringing the challenges to light. In honor of World Mental Health Day, here's a dive in, with some top tips to help.

What are some tips to help my mental health?

It's important to talk to someone - whether a friend, family member, or therapist – when struggling with your mental health. © 123RF/belchonock If you're struggling with your mental health, it helps to be proactive by speaking with a licensed professional, implementing some practices to put your mind at ease, and incorporating a regular routine to positively fuel your body. Above all, always consult a physician or qualified healthcare provider for personalized medical advice if you're feeling overwhelmed and struggling. If you've made the first step with an appointment to talk to someone, here's how to prep for your first therapy session. These tips can help with anxiety, while these pointers can aid in handling stress and creating a more relaxed state of mind. Regular healthy physical habits, like a balanced nutritious diet, meditation, and getting enough sleep are also proven to help keep you feeling good. And even a small amount of exercise has been found to prevent depression outright. Leaning on others is also deeply important when struggling mentally. Speak to a friend, a family member, or someone close to you and let them know what you're going through. Asking for help is always a power move. Lastly, give yourself some grace. Our state of mind can't be the same every day, and our feelings and emotional ups-and-downs can be a minefield. Be gentle with yourself, and know that moments in time are fleeting and ever-changing.

What can I do to improve my mental health?

Our brains are often working on overload, but there are steps you can take and help available to aid your mental health. © 123RF/lightwise Many experts agree that a key to improving your mental health is also to move your thoughts and energy in a different direction and to dive into new activities. There are plenty of tips professionals recommend for bringing your mind into the present moment, like practicing daily gratitude, documenting your thoughts through journaling, and doing counting exercises or naming your surroundings to center your thoughts. Doing something to get yourself out of your normal environment can also help jump-start your brain to react differently and feel more comfortable. Getting out into nature or taking "hot girl walks" can allow you some time for deep breaths. Soaking up some sunshine – in moderation – and upping your vitamin D and other dietary supplements may also help. A top suggestion from most professionals is also to simply unplug by going offline and lowering your screen time. Studies have shown taking a break from social media has been proven to lift spirits. Celebs like Selena Gomez agree, as she said going off social media was "the best decision" she's ever made. Don't forget to fill your time with things that make you feel uplifted and relaxed – like taking your bike for a spin or taking a bath – and that expand your mind – like reading a book, doing a tactile project, or learning a new hobby.

Who is affecting change in the world of mental health?

With so much to sift through on World Mental Health Day, one thing is clear: we are all on a mental health journey, and no one is alone.